‘Suit Suit’ and ‘Lahore’ hitmaker Guru Randhawa is back with another music video, this time in the form of ‘Moon Rise’ featuring himself and Shehnaaz Gill. The music video, directed by Gifty, presents a palpable chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

Talking about the music video, Guru said, “I’m extremely happy to be releasing the music video of ‘Moon Rise’ after the amazing response that we got on the audio. I don’t think there could be a better co-star than Shehnaaz for this song because she is such a fun loving person who lights up the entire mood. We had an absolutely amazing time while shooting with so many fun and frolic moments. I hope the audience enjoys watching the music video as much as we enjoyed shooting”.

The melodious yet heartbreaking song has been composed and written by Guru Randhawa while the music production is done by Sanjoy.

Shehnaaz Gill of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame, who features alongside Guru in the video, shared her experience of shooting for the song.

She said, “Shooting with Guru was definitely a memorable experience, as it was our first time working together on something. We’ve known each other for a very long time and finally coming together for such a beautiful song was absolutely amazing. We had a lot of fun and pleasant moments while filming the music video and I’m looking forward to more such projects together in the future.”

The Director of this music video, Gifty said, “Both Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill have had amazing chemistry throughout the music video. Since both of them have cheerful personalities they looked amazing on the screen and their chemistry is phenomenal too. The two have done complete justice to the song.”

‘Moon Rise’ is presented by music label T-Series and is available to stream on their Official YouTube Channel.

