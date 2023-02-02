INDIALIFESTYLE

Guru Ravidass gave message of humanity welfare: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday vowed to work to ameliorate the woes of weaker and underprivileged sections of society in consonance with the teachings of Guru Ravidass.

Addressing a gathering before flagging off a train of pilgrims from here to Varanasi to celebrate the Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass, the Chief Minister, after taking blessings from head of Dera Ballan Sant Baba Niranjan Dass, said the government is duty bound to ensure the wellbeing of the poor.

Mann said that with the blessings of Guru Ravidass his government had been voted to power with a thumping majority. He said no stone would be left unturned to ensure the wellbeing of the poorest of poor.

The Chief Minister said Guru Ravidass gave the message of welfare of entire humanity, equality of all the sections of society, creating a society based on egalitarian values. He said Guru Ravidass laid out the concept of such an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind.

Mann said his government is committed to carving out a society based on the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidass.

The Chief Minister also lauded the role being played by Dera Ballan in the social and economic wellbeing of the masses. Apart from connecting people with the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidass, the sect has always remained instrumental in imparting quality education and health services to the needy and underprivileged sections of society.

Mann also lauded the philanthropic services rendered by the sect.

