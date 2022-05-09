INDIA

Gurugram: 12K illegal shanties razed during 3-day demolition drive

During a three-day demolition drive conducted by the enforcement teams of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in the Saraswati Kunj colony area of Gurugram, around 12,000 illegal shanties were razed, including around 4,000 on Monday.

The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed in the area.

The teams were led by junior engineer Aakash and comprised officials from the district registrar’s office along with 200 policemen.

An official said that those who had erected illegal structures were warned and announcements were made on several occasions, but they did not vacate the area. The drive is likely to continue for a few more days.

The DTCP officials said from these illegal shanties, rent of around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 was being extracted by the locals, and action will also be initiated against them.

“Officials of the district registrar office and DTP enforcement teams will conduct regular monitoring in the area. Also, modality to make arrangements of construction of walls and gates wherever required will be worked out,” said R.S. Batth, District Town Planner (enforcement).

The official informed that soon it will be checked how an illegal construction continues even after notices are served.

“We will lodge an FIR and a sealing drive will be conducted soon. We will soon fix the time framework and if commercial activities are not stopped, we will permanently seal those structures and recommend FIRs against the offenders,” Batth added.

