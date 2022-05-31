Two dreaded criminals, who were lodged in the Bhondsi jail, here have managed to escape from the police custody, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening. According to the police, the duo was taken to a hospital in Delhi’s LNJP hospital for a medical check-up and were on their way back when they escaped from custody.

The accused have been identified as Abhijit and Rakesh, who were arrested on the charge of rape and robbery.

A senior police officer said the role of the police personnel escorting them has come under the scanner. However, the criminals had no association with any gang.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that while returning, the two accused and cops escorting them stopped somewhere in Gurugram, before escaping.

“We are looking into the circumstances that led to their escape from custody,” Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) crime, said.

