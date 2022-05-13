Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested and two pistols and four live cartridges recovered from their possession from Sector 31 in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Aman alias Ammu and Robin Singh alias Sonu.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the criminals, who have been booked under the Arms Act at the Sector-40 police station.

The duo will be produced in court, the police said.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that they are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and used to commit the crime on behest of Bishnoi. They have also jumped bail. Three cases of attempt to murder and the Arms Act were already registered against them,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

20220513-160402