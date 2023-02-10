A Cyber Crime team of the Gurugram Police arrested two Nigerian nations for duping women through a dating app, authorities said on Friday.

In connection with an incident matter on January 14, a woman filed a complaint that she came in contact with a man named Alex through the app who had claimed that he was a pilot and a German citizen.

The victim told the police that Alex asked her for Rs 40,0000 to buy saffron, but she transferred only Rs 15,000.

A few days later, Alex told her that he was coming to India to meet her and asked for Rs 39,700, saying that he was caught by the Customs at the airport due to excess cash and expensive goods. This time she transferred the money.

Later, he demanded more money from the victim and also threatened to edit her photos and make them viral on social media if she did not pay.

The woman’s complaint case was registered under Section 419, 420 of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act at the Cyber Crime Police Station (East).

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused identified as Obi Alex and Odua Christopher Chukuridi alias Sunny.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they befriended girls after making fake profiles on social media and afer taking the targets into their confidence, they would extort money from them.

“The accused used to cheat the people in the name of being caught by the Customs Department at the airport due to excessive cash and expensive goods, and in the name of avoiding the customs department, they cheat their female friends by demanding money from them, “Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

