Gurugram: 28-year-old shot dead, body found on road

A 28-year-old man was found dead on the Lokra-Kapriwas Road in the Pataudi area, around 20 km from the city, on Thursday morning.

Police said the youth was shot in the head at point-blank range, but the cause behind the murder was not clear yet.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh Gujjar, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.

Police also recovered one empty bullet shell from the spot.

On Thursday morning, some villagers spotted Rakesh’s body lying on the road and informed the police.

The police are in the process of contacting the deceased’s family.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station.

“The cause behind the murder is not clear yet. We are on their job to nab the assailants,” said a police officer of the Pataudi police station.

