INDIA

Gurugram: 3 drug addicts held for man’s murder

NewsWire
0
0

With the arrest of three people, the Gurugram Police claimed to have solved the murder of a 36-year-old man who was found dead in Gurugram’s Sector-37 area.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Jitender, who used to work at a private firm in Sector-37.

The arrested persons Anil Kumar, Suraj and Jagat, who killed the victim to rob him on April 16, were nabbed by crime branch Manesar team led by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar.

According to the police, they received information about a dead body lying in a vacant plot in the Sector-37 area.

“During inspection of the dead body prima facie, external injury marks were found on the face of the deceased. The crime team was called to the spot and evidences were collected. The dead body was further sent to the hospital for the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case of murder in this regard was filed against an unknown person at Sector-10A police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was living in rented accommodation in Sector-37 along with his wife and was working in a private firm for the last eight months.

The deceased’s wife told the police that on April 15, her husband went out for household work in the evening. At around 10 p.m., she called her husband and asked him to come after a while, but he did not come home at night.

The next day, she identified the body of her husband who was killed by unknown persons.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were addicted to expensive drugs and to meet the cost of drugs, they rob any person so that they can buy drugs. In this case, they wanted to rob the victim, when he opposed, the accused killed the victim with stones and threw his dead body in the vacant plot and ran away with the deceased mobile phone,”he added.

The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday for further probe, police said.

20230509-155606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Partial lifting of Manipur dry laws may re-ignite anti-alcohol agitation

    1 in 4 in Hry-Delhi-UP plan to play Holi despite Covid...

    IPL 2022: Karthik outsmarting bowlers due to clarity of thoughts, says...

    Priyanka stands up for Malala, unfollows Hasan Minhaj on Insta