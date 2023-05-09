With the arrest of three people, the Gurugram Police claimed to have solved the murder of a 36-year-old man who was found dead in Gurugram’s Sector-37 area.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Jitender, who used to work at a private firm in Sector-37.

The arrested persons Anil Kumar, Suraj and Jagat, who killed the victim to rob him on April 16, were nabbed by crime branch Manesar team led by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar.

According to the police, they received information about a dead body lying in a vacant plot in the Sector-37 area.

“During inspection of the dead body prima facie, external injury marks were found on the face of the deceased. The crime team was called to the spot and evidences were collected. The dead body was further sent to the hospital for the post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

A case of murder in this regard was filed against an unknown person at Sector-10A police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was living in rented accommodation in Sector-37 along with his wife and was working in a private firm for the last eight months.

The deceased’s wife told the police that on April 15, her husband went out for household work in the evening. At around 10 p.m., she called her husband and asked him to come after a while, but he did not come home at night.

The next day, she identified the body of her husband who was killed by unknown persons.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were addicted to expensive drugs and to meet the cost of drugs, they rob any person so that they can buy drugs. In this case, they wanted to rob the victim, when he opposed, the accused killed the victim with stones and threw his dead body in the vacant plot and ran away with the deceased mobile phone,”he added.

The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday for further probe, police said.

