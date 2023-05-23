INDIA

Gurugram: 3 vehicles burnt after transformer catches fire

Three vehicles were burnt after a transformer caught fire in Sector-15 Part-2 of Gurugram, said officials on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident which happened on Monday night.

Local residents said after the transformer caught fire, and the vehicles which were parked near it, also caught fire. Residents informed the Fire Department after which fire engines were sent to the spot.

However by the time the fire was doused, three vehicles were also gutted. Tata Safari was completely charred, and the other two — Honda City and Hyundai i20 — were partially burnt.

“We took two hours to douse the flames and two fire tenders were used to control the fire.

“Tata Safari was completely charred in the incident while the rear side of two other vehicles was burnt,” said a fire official.

