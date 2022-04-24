In a breakthrough, four robbers, who had looted Rs one crore at gunpoint from the employees of a cash collection company on April 18, have been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

The accused were arrested on Sohna Road near Ild mall by a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police.

According to the police, the accused had thrown chilli powder into the eyes of the employees and driver of the van and held them hostage before fleeing with the huge cash.

Police sources said the fifth accomplice is yet to be arrested and also claimed that most of the cash has been recovered from the arrested culprits.

The arrested criminals hailed from Haryana’s Faridabad and Delhi’s Chattarpur.

The police have also recovered a car used in the robbery.

During the probe, the investigation teams had scanned more than 1,000 CCTV cameras to identify the criminals.

The Haryana Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone giving information about the culprits.

