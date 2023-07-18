INDIA

Gurugram: 4 held for robbing CNG pump manager

The Gurugram Crime branch has arrested four men, including a CNG pump staffer, for robbing a CNG pump manager of Rs 9.5 lakh near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said.

The suspects Sumit aka Robin, Sahil Patel alias Janardhan, Vivek alias Candy and Sameer alias Khan were arrested from Prempuri, Jharsa, in Gurugram following a tip-off.

According to the police, Sameer, a criminal on record, has six cases registered against him, and two cases of loot were also registered against Sumit at various police stations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A police official said on Tuesday that Sahil was the staffer at the CNG pump. He hatched a plan to rob the pump manager to earn quick money.

“On July 10, Sahil along with the pump manager on their way to submit Rs 9.5 lakh at their office headquarter. During this Sahil passed information to his companion about the cash following which the trio executed the crime and robbed the manager and flee the spot,” Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The police have recovered Rs 9.5 lakh, one motorcycle and a pistol from the possession of the accused, police said.

The suspects are currently in police custody for taking further action.

