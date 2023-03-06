Four people were injured in a brawl that broke outside at a bar in the MG Road area of Gurugram on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the fight took place over a business rivalry between the two parties.

Complainant Pankaj Sachdeva, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, is the owner of Zorro nightclub located in Sector-29 in Gurugram.

The victim told the police that a man named Saksham had visited their club named Zorro to have a party with his friends late on Saturday night.

“Later when we asked him for payment he said he does not have money and offered to take us to his Big Shot Club where we can enjoy and also take our payment,” the complainant said.

Thereafter, Pankaj along with his friend Ashwani Sharma and PSO Naveen went to the Big Shot Club, they partied till 5.30 a.m. on Monday and paid their bill.

“After paying the bill Saksham and bouncers of the club abused and trashed us outside the club and beat us on the road without any reason and when we tried to resist around 40-50 goons beat us badly, smashed our car and even snatched our jewellery and cash and fled the spot,” the complainant alleged.

In the incident, Pankaj, Ashwani and Naveen received serious injuries in their head and back and were admitted to the ICU of a private hospital while the fourth man from The Big Shot club also suffered injuries in his leg and was also admitted to a private hospital.

Based on a complaint by Pankaj, a case under various sections of the IPC was registered at Sector-29 police station.

However, Devender Kumar, the owner of the Big Shot Club alleged that the owners of Zorro club had visited his club on several occasions just to offer his staff a higher incentive to persuade them to leave their jobs and start working for them.

“10 people related to Zorro club used to visit our club but a few days we noticed that and even our staff complained that they had offered them a lucrative incentive if they left us to join his club. However, the matter is not related to whatever happened with them outside the club and we have no involvement in the matter,” Kumar said.

“We are verifying the facts levelled by the victims. Preliminary probe suggests some business rivalry was the reason behind the incident but we are checking the matter from all possible angles,” Pawan Kumar, station house officer of Sector-29 police station, said.

