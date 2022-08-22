INDIA

Gurugram: 4 students killed in car-bus collision

Four students were killed and one seriously injured after their car collided with a bus in front of a petrol pump in Khetawas village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road on Monday, police said.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

The victims were identified as Paras, Abhishek, Jaswant and Abeen residents of Faridabad, Mathura and Agra, all aged between 22 to 24.

The injured is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the accident took place when the victims on board the Maruti Baleno car were returning to Faridabad after attending a birthday party in Farrukhnagar, some 22 km away from the city.

“When the driver took a u-turn in front of the petrol pump, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the vehicle from the rear side. All four victims reportedly declared dead in the hospital,” Jitender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Farrukhnagar police station said.

The bus was carrying Maruti company staff and was heading towards Gurugram from Farrukhnagar.

The bus driver fled, the police said.

