INDIA

Gurugram: 7 arrested in HUDA Gymkhana Club brawl case

The Gurugram Police have arrested seven persons in connection with a brawl at the HUDA Gymkhana Club here in Sector 4 during which the throat of a swimming pool supervisor was slit by the accused while the manger was beaten up, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bharat, Kamlesh, Deepak, Rakesh, Gagan, Lalit Yadav, and Jatin.

They had allegedly attacked the supervisor and also thrashed the manager of the swimming pool after a fight broke out when the money of some people who had come for a swim on Thursday afternoon went missing.

The manager of the swimming pool, Washir, mentioned in his complaint that around 12-4 men allegedly slit the throat of Sajid, the pool supervisor, and trashed him brutally as well.

The complainant told the police: “After taking a bath at the swimming pool, they claimed that someone had stolen the money kept inside their clothes which were lying alongside the pool. When they were told we were not responsible for their missing belongings, one of them slapped me and later in the evening, 12-14 youth carrying iron rods, sticks, knife, and hammers attacked me and Sajid and threatened with dire consequences while fleeing.”

The victims identified one of the suspects as Jatin, who had membership in the club, and was involved in the attack.

A case in this regard was filed at a police station against the accused.

