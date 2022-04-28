INDIA

Gurugram: AC technician dies after falling from 6th floor

An air-conditioner technician fell to his death while installing an AC’s outdoor unit at an upscale residential society, Mapsko Royale Ville, in Sector-82 here on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the victim, Aman, was installing the outdoor unit of the AC on the sixth floor balcony of the highrise when the incident took place.

Rajender Kumar, SHO at Kherki Daula police station, said, “Whether he fell after a portion of the balcony collapsed or he lost his balance and fell will be clear only after a detailed investigation. We are probing the matter from all possible angles.”

The police said that the incident was reported at 6.30 pm, when the victim along with a colleague was installing the air-conditioner in the balcony area of a flat on the sixth floor.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot, the police said, adding that a post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.

20220428-220801

