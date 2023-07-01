INDIA

Gurugram: ACB nabs Sub-Inspector for accepting bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh

A team of Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Gurugram police Sub-Inspector for taking a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh.

Sharing the details, an ACB spokesperson said that a contractor filed a complaint against Sub-Inspector Chetan Sharma for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh in lieu of allowing his tractor-trolley to dump building material at the Gwal Pahari area here without a challan.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team laid a plan and nabbed the Sub-Inspector, who was posted as in-charge at Gwal Pahari police post, while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

According to the ACB spokesperson, the complaint was not doing any illegal activity but the accused Sub-Inspector threatened him to pay the amount in lieu of ferrying building materials at a construction site in the area.

“A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the ACB police station for further legal investigations. The accused will be produced before a court on Saturday,” the ACB spokesperson said.

