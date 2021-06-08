During the second wave of Covid-19, the first phase of the door-to-door screening of 3,98,352 citizens has been completed across 165 villages in Gurugram district, administration officials said on Tuesday.

“Under this screening campaign launched from May 15 to June 4, so far survey teams have visited 74,332 houses and examined the health of 3,98,352 citizens. During this campaign, symptoms like mild fever were found in a few villagers. Such villagers have been advised by the survey team to stay in home isolation,” said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

The officials said in the rural areas of Gurugram, nearly 164 teams have been set up in each gram panchayat who are doing door-to-door screening to identify coronavirus patients and make people aware of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Under this campaign, the health check-up of the villagers of the district is being done. Members of the field survey team at the village level including Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, school teachers, village secretary and members are conducting Covid tests, Garg added.

District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Narendra Sarwan, who is looking after the screening work in rural areas, said during the survey rapid antigen tests of 3,331 people were done in which 25 persons were found positive, of which four patients were in critical condition. These patients are being treated under the supervision of Health Department doctors.

“We appealed to the villagers that if they show any kind of symptoms related to Covid-19, they must immediately inform the Health Department team so that the patient can be treated in time,” Sarwan added.

The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said the number of Covid-19 cases are fewer in the district.

“We appeal to all residents that even if the Covid-19 infection is in control but the danger of the pandemic is not over yet, so we all should be careful as before. Try to stay indoors and follow Covid-appropriate norms,” Garg added.

–IANS

