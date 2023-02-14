Gurugram’s Addition Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Vishram Kumar Meena, said on Tuesday that a report prepared by IIT Delhi has found structural deficiencies in the construction of Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso residential apartment complex where two persons lost their lives after a portion in its Tower D collapsed last year.

Repair is not possible on technical and economic grounds, so Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 are also unsafe and not fit for habitation, he said.

There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F.

“In the recent report too, the concrete used in the construction of the buildings has been found with high amount of chloride. Due to this, steel and concrete used in the construction got eroded. Earlier, the IIT Delhi team had also recommended that E and F towers be closed. Based on the investigation report of IIT Delhi, the allottees of E and F towers would be rehabilitated as per rules,” Meena said.

Similarly, the sampling work for the structural audit has been completed for Towers A and G of the condominium, while the sampling work is in process for Tower H, he said.

On February 10, 2022, two persons lost their lives after a slab on the sixth floor of Tower D collapsed partially during repair work. Following the incident, the state government had formed a committee to probe the matter, and a structural audit of the building was also ordered.

A committee was constituted under the chairmanship Meena to probe the matter.

The IIT Delhi team was asked to conduct a structural audit of the towers.

IIT Delhi had earlier declared Tower D unsafe in its investigation report released in November 2022. The report was also shared with the residents of the tower and the developer for settlement-related processes.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, had in November last year given the demolition order for Tower D of the condominium.

