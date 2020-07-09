Gurugram asks RAT positive persons to also take RT-PCR test

Gurugram, July 9 (IANS) The district administration has asked people who tested Covid-19 positive in the rapid antigen test (RAT) to undergo RT-PCR test to ensure foolproof report for safety of himself, his family and the society.

Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said, “In case of a positive report, symptomatic and asymptomatic infections generally appear as suspects. Some symptoms are even detected by doctors. Hence, a person who underwent RAT should undergo RT-PCR test also and should go for self-isolation until the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test report.”

Such persons should follow the Covid-19 guidelines, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while in home isolation to prevent spread of coronavirus, Khatri said.

According to health officials, persons detected positive in RAT and with asymptomatic infection are suggested to undergo 17-day home isolation and share their daily health status with the department.

The doctors check upon them in every 3 days and give medical advice. In case of improvement in health during the isolation period, the department discharge them.

So far, 8,000 RAT have been conducted. Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav said RAT was proving to be important tool for the contact tracing.

“We are doing 1,500 RAT a day and have decided to increase it to 3,000 plus in the next few days. Similarly, 500-600 RT-PCR tests are being conducted a day. The reports come in 24-48 hours. Just 15-30 minutes are being taken for RAT,” Yadav said.

Of the 6,467 Covid-19 cases in the district, 5,377 have been discharged from hospitals or home isolations. 987 cases are active, including 741 in home isolation and 246 in different hospitals.

One Covid-19 patient died at a hospital during the day, taking the toll to 103. 151 fresh cases were also reported and 150 patients were discharged from hospital or home isolation.

–IANS

str/pcj