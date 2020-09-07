Gurugram-based EV ride-hailing platform BluSmart raises Rs 51cr

Gurugram, Sep 7 (IANS) The electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart on Monday announced it has raised $7 million (nearly Rs 51 crore) in funding from multiple investors in the pre-series A round funding.

The company will utilise the funding to expand the number of cars on the platform, set up more charging infrastructure, technology improvements and expand the geographical reach, it said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based BluSmart previously raised $3 million in a seed round in September last year and is in discussions to raise venture debt.

“We aim at bringing in a new narrative in the EV mobility space by giving the highest quality service as evidenced by our app rating, which is highest among all ride-sharing platforms,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder, BluSmart Mobility.

The fresh funding round includes Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Survam Partners, Mumbai Angels, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd., JITO Angels, Lets Venture Fund and Kaplavriksh Fund.

The company offers electric cabs to consumers in Delhi NCR and its USPs include Zero Surge Mobility, Zero Emission Mobility and Zero Ride Denials.

It recently launched BluSmart hourly rentals product that allows customers to travel anytime, anywhere and everywhere in Delhi and Gurgaon with multiple stops.

“We are also looking at augmenting the EV uptake by expanding fast electric car charging infrastructure for an easy charging practice,” added Punit K Goyal, another Co-founder.

The company said it has covered more than 200,000 clean trips and completed over 5 million “clean kms”.

BluSmart has partnered with the world’s leading electric vehicle manufactures and features mobility technology.

