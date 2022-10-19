INDIA

Gurugram: Body-in-suitcase mystery cracked, man held for killing wife

A gruesome murder in which a woman was killed and stuffed into a suitcase has been solved with the arrest of her husband.

The accused had allegedly killed his wife, stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in the bushes near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The incident came to light on Monday evening, when the police recovered the woman’s naked body inside a suitcase with injury marks on her body.

The police throughout the investigation questioned her husband, Rahul and after sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

He told the police that he along with his wife Priyanka used to live in a rented accommodation in Sahraul village of Gurugram. The duo had a love marriage a year and a half ago.

“The accused confessed that his wife used to demand a TV and sometimes a mobile phone while his salary is Rs 12,000 only. He failed to fulfil her demands and in a fit of rage on the intervening night of 16/17 October he strangled her and dumped the body near IFFCO Chowk and fled the spot,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

After the murder, the accused tried to destroy the evidence by scratching the tattoo of his name from the hand of the woman, he said.

The police have registered a case of murder under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector-17/18 police station.

