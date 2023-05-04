INDIA

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found on the ramp of his house located in Sector-46 in Gurugram, early on Thursday. Whether the boy jumped to death or fell accidentally is still not clear, said police.

A team from the Sector-50 police station has taken custody of the body and sent it for an autopsy and initiated investigations.

Although the body was spotted in the wee hours on Thursday.

“The body was found on the ramp of a house where the boy used to reside. “It’s still not clear whether he jumped from her house roof or went to some other floor. We have not found any suicide note,” added police.

The cops are busy collecting the CCTV footage of the nearby area. “However, the boy’s body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further probe is underway, said the officer.

