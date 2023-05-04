A 62-year-old man, Vijay Menon from Delhi, who was declared brain-dead, has given a new lease of life to five people through organ donation.

Menon was declared brain dead due to a spontaneous intracranial haemorrhage at the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram on Wednesday.

His family knowing his generous nature took the decision of donating organs to save lives even after he is gone.

“The man had reached the hospital in an almost unconscious state on May 1, complaining of severe headache. The doctors transferred him to an ICU following a CT scan, but his brain ceased functioning hours later due to spontaneous intracranial haemorrhage. Recognising him as a potential donor, the family was informed and counselled about organ donation. The family gave their approval for organ donation, saving the lives of five people,” said Dr Swadesh Kumar, Medical Superintendent at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

The liver has been successfully transplanted to a 22-year-old girl suffering from Wilson’s disease (Congenital- Chronic Liver Disease) at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram.

The recipient, who hails from Bhubaneswar, had been suffering from childhood because of which she has to be home-schooled unlike other students and this transplant brings new hope for her.

A kidney was successfully harvested from a cadaver donor and transferred to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute using the Green Corridor. In the night only, the kidney was successfully transplanted into a young 20-year-old girl named Shivani who had been on dialysis for the past 5 years.

Remaining donated organs – one kidney, heart and cornea will be transplanted at government and private hospitals in coordination with National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). The organs were transferred through NOTTO with the help of a green corridor to different hospitals with the support of the traffic police and authorities.

