A brawl took place between Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Chief Engineer Thakur Lal Sharma and BJP Councillor, Brahm Prakash Yadav at the MCG headquarters on Tuesday.

The heated argument took place due to a disagreement between them over some work-related matter.

Following the incident, both lodged police complaints against one another.

The incident took place at the Chief Engineer’s office when he was presiding over a meeting with his subordinates.

“During this meeting, Yadav along with Manish Saidpur, the Head of the MCG Contractors Union, allegedly entered my office and created a ruckus, abused me, threatened to kill me and even threw a chair towards me,” Sharma told IANS.

The Chief Engineer alleged that Manish (Contractor) kept instigating the BJP Councillor to continue the assault against him and his team.

In connection with the matter, Sharma has filed a complaint against Yadav and Manish over using abusive language and threatening to kill him and his family, and conspiracy at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.

Later, the Councillor also filed a police complaint against Sharma and alleged that the latter had also abused him.

“The Chief Engineer has unnecessarily withheld the files of the development works of my ward. I went to meet him in that connection. When asked about the files, Chief Engineer Thakur Lal Sharma threatened to kill me and abused me,” Brahm Prakash Yadav, Councilor Ward 13, told IANS.

“Both the MCG Chief Engineer and Councillor Brahm Prakash Yadav have filed complaints against each other. First, the Chief Engineer had approached the police through a mail alleging physical assault against him. Later, the Councillor lodged a counter complaint, ” Ved Prakash, Station House Officer of Sadar police station, told IANS.

