Chintels India Private Limited, the developer of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector-109, has cordoned off Tower F, which had earlier been declared unsafe, to avoid any incident from a ‘sagging’ balcony of one of the flats.

The builder has sent a letter to the District Town Planner (Enforcement) stating that they have found “a serious problem” on a balcony of the structure. The tower currently has two residents who despite reminders from the builder have not yet vacated the property.

The developer has sought the district administration’s intervention in evacuating the two families.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the Paradiso residents, Prashant Bhushan, has sent a notice to the district administration to direct the builder to pay rent to the affected residents until their rehabilitation and compensation matters are settled.

In its letter to the district administration, the builder said: “It has come to our notice that the balcony of Flat No F-403 is sagging and is posing a serious threat to the residents’ movement. As per your directions that no repairs should be carried out in the structures, we are unable to repair the same, but keeping the safety of the residents in mind we are cordoning off the F tower area.”

In the previous year, a slab of a sixth-floor apartment in Tower D of the society collapsed to the first floor, killing two women and injuring a man.

There are nine towers in Chintels; four of these have been declared “unsafe” so far – E, F, D, and G.

The letter by the builder further stated that they have been taking all precautions against a potential accident. “In case of any mishap, we should not be held responsible… Despite our repeated requests two residents are still living in Tower F. We request you to kindly intervene… to immediately get these flats vacated,” the letter stated.

However, a representative of the Residents’ Welfare Association said on condition of anonymity that the builder is “putting pressure” on the two families that are staying in Tower F and are demanding early compensation and rent. “The builder has tried every way to get them out from the property. The sagging balcony has been there for the last few months but now they want to vacate flats forcibly,” he said.

District Town Planner (DTP) Manish Yadav said: “Tower F of the society will be inspected on Wednesday and the situation will be reviewed. Both the families who are currently residing in the tower will be appealed to vacate.”

Chintels spokesperson J.N. Yadav said that the evacuation order has been issued for the safety and security of residents and “it is very important that they abide by this order”.

