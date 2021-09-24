Taking action against people demolishing their structures and dumping construction waste illegally, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed a fine of Rs five lakh and sealed two buildings where demolition was going on without seeking permission from the civic body.

Apart from this, the Gurugram civic body will recover more than Rs 23 lakh from the building owners for lifting the debris.

Recently, during a MCG house meeting, the municipal councillors had raised the issue to check those who throw the debris in the open illegally in the city. Taking notice of the issue, the civic body started a campaign to take action against offenders who are dumping construction waste illegally in the city and the Aravali area.

On Thursday, a team of the civic body arrived in Old DLF, Sector-14 area where a building was demolished without the permission of the MCG and its debris was being dumped in Aravalli and other places.

The MCG officials immediately imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the building owner and sealed the building by pasting a notice of recovering Rs 2,16,000 for lifting the debris.

In another case, a building in Udyog Vihar was being demolished and its debris was thrown in the open, following which a MCG official imposed a fine of Rs 4,25,000 and issued a notice of recovering nearly Rs 21 lakh for lifting the debris. This building has also been sealed.

According to the rules, if any building owner demolishes his house or building in the city, then permission has to be taken from the municipal corporation. After this the civic body has to estimate the debris coming out of that building and take its removal fee.

“Whoever picks up the debris illegally and dumps it illegally will be fined by the municipal corporation, only the municipal corporation will lift the debris from the building otherwise action will be taken which includes imposing fine or sealing of the building,” said Hariom Attri, Joint Commissioner, MCG.

–IANS

