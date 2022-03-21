INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram civic body’s new initiative to curb illegal property registration

By NewsWire
0
0

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started linking the property identity card (ID) with the family ID within the MCG limits to curb illegal property registration, an official said on Monday.

In this initiative, the employees of the MCG will visit every household of the corporation.

MCG Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja has appealed to the residents to extend support to the employees visiting their place and get the property ID linked with the family ID process completed.

“With this process, the property records available with the MCG will be completely correct and it will also help to curb illegal registrations of property. The identification of the real heir of the property will also be easy due to the linking of the property ID with the family ID,” Ahuja said.

He said that by issuing letters to all the corporations, municipalities and councils on behalf of the Urban Local Bodies Department, orders were issued to link the property ID of their areas with the family ID.

“This initiative will curb property disputes and the MCG will have accurate property data. Also, linking property records will ensure that the property is not registered in the wrong manner,” MCG Mayor Madhu Azad said.

20220321-205803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Olympians, corona warriors to be part of I-Day celebration at Red...

BJP wants Lata Didi memorial at Shivaji Park, MVA non-committal

Centre review Covid preparedness of five eastern states

Kerala to vax workers at tourism spots, Wayanad in 1st phase