Gurugram: CM’s flying squad raids illegal hospital, arrests fake doctor

A fake doctor at a multi-speciality hospital has been arrested and a large cache of medicines and a fake doctor’s stamp have been seized after the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad conducted a raid at the hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday.

The arrested fake doctor, who is also the owner of the hospital, has been identified as Manoj Kumar Saini, a resident of Kotputli in Rajasthan.

The accused, who was running the hospital named ‘Sunshine Multi-speciality Hospital’ at Sarhaul village in Sector 18, also failed to produce documents supporting his medical degree.

Saini was allegedly running the hospital illegally for the last five-six months.

An FIR has been registered against Saini at the Sector 17/18 police station.

The raid party also detected electricity theft at the illegal hospital.

“Necessary action will be taken against the illegal hospital by the electricity department,” said Inderjeet Yadav, DSP at CM’s Flying Squad.

