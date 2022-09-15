INDIA

Gurugram: College student held for raping, blackmailing minor girl

NewsWire
0
0

The Gurugram police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a class 11 student of a private school in the city, the police said.

The complainant and father of the 16-year-old girl told the police that the girl knew the accused as they had studied in the same school.

The girl’s father said that his daughter had become friends with the accused.

“They used to talk often and after passing out of class 12, the accused cleared school in 2021 and joined a college in Delhi. The accused started stalking my daughter too.”

The father alleged that during a mobile chat the accused got a nude photo of his daughter on WhatsApp. After which he (accused) started blackmailing her and pressuring her to meet him.

“During a meeting, the suspect sexually and physically assaulted her and when she resisted, he threatened to kill her,” the girl’s father said in his police complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the women police station, West.

“We have arrested the culprit. Further probe is underway,” said a police officer.

20220915-075804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suisse Secrets has 1,400 individuals domiciled in Pak linked to 600...

    Actress abduction case: Dileep submits 6 mobiles as asked by Kerala...

    ‘PM should lobby with UN for endorsement of India-made vaccines’

    ‘Spare us, or we may do something drastic’: Disha Salian’s parents...