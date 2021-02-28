An upscale condominium in Gurugram’s Sector-67 has been declared a containment zone after 20 cases of Covid-19 infection were detected there, a health official here said on Sunday.

The condominium was declared a Covid-prone zone on Thursday. It is reported that the residents in the condominium were infected after having attended a party at a restaurant earlier this February.

According to information, the party took place on February 7 where nearly seven people, mostly the elderly citizens, contracted the infection. Nearly 12 people had tested positive later on different days.

“At present, nearly 20 Covid-19 cases were detected in the condominium. We can’t comment on the source of the infection. A team of Health Department has conducted contact tracing of those who had tested Covid-19 positive,” said Virender Yadav, Gurugram Civil Surgeon.

“So far we have collected more than 780 samples from the condominium. We have directed the residents to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms. Jitender Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Raman Yadav, MCG Executive Engineer, have been appointed as the Cluster in-charge and Incident Commander, respectively, for the containment zone,” Yadav added.

The Health Department said they have conducted a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the condominium and directed them to ensure the residents are tested.

According to the residents, the main cause of the infection spread was a lack of social distancing in the society. Out of the 800 flats in the society, most of them are four-storey towers.

The district official said all necessary steps have been taken and movement of people has been restricted in the containment zones. The curb would be lifted if no new case is reported after 14 days.

Gurugram has reported more than 35 cases a day since the last week of February with more than 3,000 tests conducted in a single day.–IANS

