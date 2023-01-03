INDIA

Gurugram cops help victims of cyber fraud get back Rs 4.5 cr

NewsWire
0
0

The Gurugram Police has claimed that it successfully assisted victims of cyber fraud to get back Rs 4.5 crore into their bank accounts in the previous year.

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said that a total of 20,415 cases of cyber crime have been reported from all four zones of the district.

The Commissioner said Rs 3.50 crore were returned by the team of Cyber Crime Station Gurugram Sector 43, Rs 30 lakh by Cyber Crime Manesar, Rs 35 lakh by Cyber Crime South and Rs 35 lakh by Cyber Crime West.

“At present, cyber fraudsters are adopting new tactics. They are cheating people on the pretext of account closure, getting money for LIC policy, app downloaded to mobile, mobile access and other means,” the Police Commissioner said.

“The Commissioner appealed to the people not to click on any unknown link, and not to share ATM card, credit card, and CVV information with anyone. Cyber fraud victim should immediately call 1930 or go to the cybercrime station to file a complaint,” she added.

20230103-115202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP focusing on Brahmin votes as community wooed by SP, BSP...

    Opposition demands Kerala CM’s response to left MLA’s Kashmir remarks

    Delhi woman death case: Victim’s family, supporters protest

    13 IAS, 19 IPS officers of Delhi transferred to other AGMUT...