A Gurugram court on Thursday summoned former sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sohna, joint commissioner (Zone-2) of the Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) and station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station over their alleged involvement in the selling of valuable land in the Bhondsi area.

Azad Singh of the judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) court, while issuing the summons to Jitender Kumar, then SDM of Sohna, Vijay Yadav, joint commissioner of the MCG, and SHO Bhondsi, said, “A complaint has been received by the court that Anirudh Shankar Dass, a resident of Sector-14, Gurugram, has or is suspected to have committed an offence punishable under Section 420 of the IPC, and it appears that you are likely to give material evidence or to produce any documents or other things for the prosecution.”

The court added, “You are hereby summoned to appear before this court on February 6 (Monday) to produce such documents or thing or to testify what you know concerning the matter of the said complaint, and not depart without leave of the court; and you are hereby warned that, if you shall without just excuse neglect or refuse to appear on the said date, a warrant will be issued to compel your attendance.”

The complainant, advocate Yatish Kumar Goel, stated in his complaint that around 49 kanals and 12 marlas of agricultural land was located in the Bhondsi area where Suresh Kumar, a resident of Tikli village, was doing cultivation.

Goel said the land belongs to a public trust named Brooke Hospital for Animals (India) in Gurugram, whose main objective is to take care of animals and establish a hospital equipped with modern facilities for their treatment. The land cost is more than Rs 25 crore.

When contacted by IANS, Vijay Yadav denied having any knowledge of the matter.

Importantly, land belinging to a public trust cannot be sold without the permission of the court. Under Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure, it is mandatory to take the permission of the court before selling the land of a public trust so that it can be ensured that what is the purpose of selling the land of the trust, whether the land is being sold at the fair market price etc.

“But the trustees of the said land, including Anirudh Shankar Dass, Rajesh Tripathi, Kusum Awasthi and others, in connivance with the tehsildar and patwari, sold the land to a Faridabad-based company, Girikunja Land Promoters, for Rs 7 crore. Despite court stays on the land, the summoned persons fraudulently executed the registry of the land in September 2021,” Goel alleged.

“Girikunja Land Promoters is a shell company. It doesn’t do any work. It exists only on paper. The owner of this shell company is Kuldeep Yadav, the brother of Vijay Yadav, who is currently posted as JC-2 in MCG. An FIR has also been registered in the matter and now taking cognisance of all these things, the court has summoned Vijay Yadav, Jitender Kumar and SHO Bhondsi,” he added.

“This is a big scam. Public trust land cannot be sold without court’s permission. This precious land has been sold illegally to a shell company at a throwaway price. This is not possible without the connivance of the concerned authorities. The court has taken cognisance. The guilty cannot escape now,” Goel said.

