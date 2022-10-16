INDIA

Gurugram: Cross FIRs lodged after Indian, Nigerian students clash at private university campus

Cross FIRs have been lodged by Indian and Nigerian students, who clashed after a football match here at G.D. Goenka University.

According to reports, six students were injured in the clash. The university has suspended eight students while initiating an inquiry against them.

A Nigerian student, Rabiu Mahmood, alleged in his police complaint that on Saturday evening, locals came to the university hostel with weapons and started attacking them. “We were brutally thrashed yesterday (Saturday) evening. We have fled to Delhi and asked the embassy to intervene…A case has been registered.”

“Fearing” for their life, Nigerian students have sought the embassy’s intervention into the matter.

Meanwhile, in a cross FIR, final year B.Pharma student, Sultan Khan, has alleged that four to five Nigerian students abused and beaten him while he was walking inside the university campus on Friday evening.

Khan has named three students – Khalil, Sabbas and Emanuel – in his complaint. They were also part of the football team.

Khan has told the police that when his friends Adhiraj and Aditya tried to intervene, the Nigerian students attacked on them with iron rods and sticks.

According to sources, the university, however, says the student clash erupted during a friendly football match on Friday over substituting a player.

“The matter was resolved but few students fought over it. Some students received minor injuries. We have identified eight students involved in the matter and an inquiry has been initiated. We will get a report soon,” a university official said requesting anonymity.

