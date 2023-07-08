INDIA

Gurugram DC cracks whip on builders over structural audit

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that an outline has been prepared by the district along with the concerned RWA and builders’ administration regarding the structural audit of 23 housing societies identified during the visual inspection.

This was decided in a meeting held on Saturday and attended by ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena, PWD Superintending Engineer Praveen Chowdhary, DTP (E) Manish Yadav. Representatives of the empanelled agency for structural audit were also present in the meeting

“Based on complaints received from various RWAs in the district, the administration has conducted a visual inspection of 55 housing societies for the safety of the common people,” DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

After this inspection based on various parameters under the quality of construction, the structural audit will be conducted of 23 housing societies identified in stage one of the second phase. During the structural audit, factors which may damage the structure of the building in future, will be identified.

The DC informed that four agencies have been empanelled by the administration for structural audit.

“The rate for structural audit has been fixed at Re 1.40 paise per square feet. In such a situation, whatever expenses will be incurred for the overall audit of the concerned society, it will be borne by the concerned builder and RWA in equal proportion,” he said.

“After the audit, if any kind of structural fault is found at the builder’s level, then the entire cost of the structural audit will be borne by the builder,” Yadav said.

