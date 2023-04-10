Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav inspected on Monday inspected a mock drill at three health institutions in a bid to check Covid-19 preparedness.

On the first day of the two-day mock drill, centres were set up at ESI Hospital Sector-9, Civil Hospital and SGT Medical College in Gurugram.

Health officials said the mock drill will be conducted in the private hospitals on Tuesday.

The DC instructed to make a portable Covid ward in Civil Hospital, Sector 10.

Along with this, he inspected three PSA plants of 500-250 and 750 LPM capacity installed in the hospital premises for self-sufficiency of oxygen.

Apart from this, he also instructed health department officials to increase testing.

Giving information about the drill, Civil Surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav said that proper arrangements have been made for Covid patients in the civil hospital.

“The hospital has 174 beds available. Along with this, the capacity of the hospital will further increase with the formation of a portable Covid ward,” he said.

The Haryana government has also issued instructions in this regard.

Masks and social distancing should be followed in crowded places where 100 or more people gather.

