A 20-year-old delivery boy was nabbed for allegedly raping a minor girl after abducting her on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s mother told the police that her neighbour Hari Mohan fled after abducting her 14-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage on April 7 and later left her outside their home in the Nathupur area in Gurugram district.

“The suspect used to work as a delivery boy and has confessed to the crime. He was produced before the court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody,” said Rajender Singh, SHO of DLF Phase 3 police station.

