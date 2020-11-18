Gurugram: Deputy CMO robbed at gunpoint by miscreants

A Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at civil hospital of Gurugram was robbed at gunpoint by a gang of four in front of her house at Sector-47, the police said.

The victim, Shashi Kataria, works as a CMO at the civil hospital Gurugram and stays with her family in Sector-47.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Kataria was on morning walk along with her dog.

In her police complaint, Kataria stated that the incident took place at about 6.00 am, when she was outside her on morning walk.

In the meanwhile, Tata Nixon car stopped in front of her. Three people came out of the car while the driver remained in the car and threatened Kataria.

One of them took her on gun point. She was forced to hand over her gold bracelet and gold chain, she told the police.

The culprits had also asked her mobile which she was not carrying at that time.

Meanwhile the victim in her complaint said she had noted the number plate of the suspects’ car. The accused had also threatened the victim if she reveals the matter to anyone. On the basis of the statement, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Sadar police station.

“The CCTV footage of the area are being checked. We are collecting more information about the vehicle on the basis of number plate provided by the victim, said a senior police officer.

Efforts are being made to trace the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

–IANS

