HEALTHINDIA

Gurugram district reports 397 new Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

Gurugram district in Haryana on Monday reported 397 fresh Covid cases, officials said, adding over 700 cases have been reported in Gurugram in four days.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 2,64,601 according to the official daily health bulletin.

A total of 2,62,289 people have been cured and discharged, including 353 on Monday.

Gurugram now has 1,305 active cases, including 1,293 in-home isolation.

The district’s Covid toll reached 1,007, officials said.

Besides, the district administration on Monday issued fresh directions given by the state government in light of the covid surge.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said: “Strict action will be taken against those who do not apply masks in Gurugram.

“To prevent the spread of infection emphasis is being laid on testing, 5,000 Covid tests will be conducted on daily basis in the coming days.”

A health officials said: “Amid the surge in Covid cases, we need to take precautions.”

“We are registering more than 250 plus cases from the last few days. We are working hard to the contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules,” Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav told IANS.

20220425-200006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First European case of Botswana variant found in Belgium

    Overseas Americans feel left behind in vaccination: Report

    Global Covid caseload tops 348.5 mn

    Delhi reports a Covid death after 8 days, logs 28 fresh...