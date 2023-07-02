A 67-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a speeding car during her evening walk in Palam Vihar’s E Block area in Gurugram, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.40 p.m. on June 29. The victim has been identified as Reeta Anand.

The victim’s son Laxman Anand told IANS that when his mother was going to a park located in the E Block, a speeding car hit her and fled the spot.

“As the speeding car hit her, she was thrown into air. Another car coming from the opposite direction attempted to block the offending car but the accused managed to flee the spot leaving my mother critically injured on road,” Laxman told IANS.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

However, the car’s number plate (DL 11 CD 1151) was also captured in the CCTV footage.

“My mother’s seven ribs on the left side and nine ribs on the right side have broken in the incident. She is admitted in the ICU and her condition is critical,” he added.

In connection with the matter, a case has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station under relevant sections of the IPC.

“We have identified the car driver and he will be arrested soon,” Inspector Deepak Kumar, Station House Officer of Palam Vihar police station

told IANS.

