Gurugram: Fire in wine shop, foreign liquor worth Rs 4-5 cr gutted

Foreign liquor worth Rs 4-5 crore was gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a wine shop in Sector-55 near Golf Course Road in Gurugram, on Sunday.

According to the fire officials, they received information around 6.30 a.m. that a fire broke out at a liquor shop.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

The workers of the liquor shop launched a firefighting effort on their own, which didn’t yield any results and they informed the fire department.

“When we reached the spot, fire was already started billowing out of the wine shop named ‘The Liquor Fort’ in the morning. By the time the fire tenders reached the spot and brought the flames under control completely, the stock of foreign liquor worth Rs 4 to 5 crore at the shop had been gutted,” said Jasbir, fireman of Sector-29 fire station.

Seven fire tenders were used in the incident and the fire team took almost an hour to control the flame.

While the cause of the fire is being ascertained by fire services officials, an electric short circuit is being seen as the most potential cause of the blaze.

20230514-171803

