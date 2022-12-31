INDIA

Gurugram: Five held for robbing Rs 24L from collection agent

Gurugram police on Saturday arrested five persons for allegedly robbing Rs 24 lahk from a collection agent of a private firm.

The incident took place near the Radha Krishna temple in Chakkarpur village on December 26. According to the police, out of the five accused, one was a ‘victim’ who along with his brother had planned the robbery.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chandra Bhanu Pratap, Vineet, Ujjwal Kumar, Ankur, and Praveen Kumar alias Pammi.

The accused disclosed before the police that Ankur and Ujjwal are brothers and on the day of the incident, Ankur and the complainant, Rajiv Ranjan, were on their way to a bank on bike. When they reached near the Radha Krishna temple, they were intercepted by Chandra and Vineet who snatched their bag containing the cash and took away the bike key before fleeing from the spot, the police said.

“Ankur and Ujjawal are brothers. The duo along with their associates had planned the robbery and executed it on December 26 at around 3 p.m. The police have recovered Rs 15.53 lakh and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused,” said ACP (crime), Preet Pal Sangwan.

