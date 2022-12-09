INDIA

Gurugram: Five inmates injured after clash in Bhondsi jail

NewsWire
0
0

Five prisoners were injured in Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail after a fight broke out between the members of the noted Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang and supporters of gangster Kaushal in Bhondsi jail, the police said on Friday.

Kaushal’s associate Anil alias Lath (31) was seriously injured in the clash and was admitted to the Gurugram Civil Hospital for further treatment, while four others – Umesh, Sachin, Sanjay and Sushil – were discharged after first aid, the police said.

Jail Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh stated in his complaint that the incident took place when Anil was attacked near the prison’s main gate when the undertrial prisoners were being taken to court around 9.00 a.m. on Thursday.

Singh said Bharat, Mohit, Nitesh alias Panja, Lalit and Akash were allegedly behind the attack and injured Anil with a sharp weapon.

During the clash, a few other undertrials, who tried to intervene, were also beaten up.

“The fighting was stopped after the jail warden, staff and officials intervene.”

An FIR was registered against the inmates under relevant sections of the IPC at Bhondsi police station.

20221209-181603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to soon allow search using images and text simultaneously

    TN Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) demands separate laws for honour killings

    An ‘ah-ha’ moment that sparked a book on the Delhi Metro...

    4.2 mn EVs sold in first half of 2022 globally, China...