Gurugram: Five vehicle thieves arrested, 10 bikes and 1 car recovered

With an aim to curb incidents of vehicle theft in the city, the district police during its special operation nabbed five vehicle thieves and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and one car from their possession on Saturday, police said.

During a special operation a crime branch team of Sohna, led by Sub-Inspector Satyaprakash, overpowered the thieves involved in carrying out vehicle thefts.

The accused have been identified as Sahab alias Sukha, Asif, Hariom, Mohammad Zaheer and Arshad alias Kala.

During preliminary police inquiry and from the criminal record of the accused, it has been revealed that they have carried out 11 incidents of vehicle theft.

All the accused have already gone to jail. Asif, Mohd Zaheer and Arshad were wanted in 5 cases of vehicle theft.

“The accused have been arrested, they are in police custody and will be interrogated to know about their associates and incidents,” Varun Dahiya, ACP crime, said.

