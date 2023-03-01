INDIA

Gurugram: Flower pots arranged for G20 stolen, one arrested

A man has been arrested on the charges of stealing flower pots arranged by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) near Shankar Chowk as part of the preparations for the G-20 conference.

The accused has been identified as Manmohan, 45, who is a property dealer and a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram. The police have also recovered a car and stolen flower pots from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from the DLF Phase-3 area late at night on Tuesday.

However, the cops are looking for his accomplice. The vehicle has number plate from Hisar and is registered in the name of Manmohan’s wife.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Manmohan and his companions were returning from Delhi to Gurugram. Seeing the flower pots, they stopped their car and stole the pots and fled from the spot,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

During interrogation, the accused said he was unaware that someone was recording the video of his act.

A video of this incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, in which two people were seen stealing pots. It is seen in the video that two people stopped, stole flower pots and fled.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the culprits at the DLF Phase-3 police station.

20230301-122804

