The Gurugram district administration issued an advisory on Wednesday that the Atul Kataria Chowk flyover on old Delhi-Gurugram Road will remain closed for one week from May 25 to May 31.

The flyover is being closed for load test and checking of safety features, however, the underpass at the Atul Kataria Chowk will remain open for vehicles during this time.

The flyover and underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk, which were built at a cost of about Rs 47.40 crore, were inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January 2023.

Different dates have been fixed for the closure of the lanes on both sides of the flyover to check the safety features and load test, in which the vehicles coming from Kapashera towards Gurugram bus stand will be closed from May 25 to May 27, while the carriageway will remain closed from May 28 to May 31 from Gurugram bus stand towards Kapashera.

“The work of regular testing and observation of safety standards is to be done at Lt. Atul Kataria Chowk flyover. However, traffic plying on the road below the flyover will not be affected during this testing,” Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

He said that during this period, other tests including load test on the flyover would be carried out under the supervision of PWD-B&R officials.

This work is to be done by private agency. The agency has been directed to make suitable arrangements for smooth flow of traffic under the flyover. During this, barricading will be done at necessary places and traffic marshals will be deployed for traffic assistance.

