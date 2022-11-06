Four doctors of a private hospital here have been booked for their alleged negligence of duties that eventually led to the death of a 22-year-old UK citizen who was hospitalised in a critical condition after an accident, officials said on Sunday.

Amit Kataria, a citizen of the UK, hailed from Chandigarh. His father Atul Kataria stated in the police complaint that his son had come here to study music, and was residing in Sector 66.

“My son had met with an accident on May 10 after he failed to apply his car break as a sanitizer bottle was stuck under his vehicle’s break. He received serious injuries while parking his car in the basement of his apartment. His car collided with the generator after breaking the wall,” the deceased’s father told the police.

He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition.

The doctors at the hospital, despite several tests, could not ascertain why the deceased’s lungs were filling up with blood, the complaint told the police, adding that the doctors administered heavy direct electric shocks and resumed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

“The negligent act led to the unnatural death of my son. Later, the doctor who performed the autopsy confirmed that his son’s lungs had burst and not punctured,” he told the police.

Thereafter, the complainant approached the district Medical Negligence Board, which also confirmed the autopsy report.

The board found the allegation to be true. After this, he reported the matter to the Sector 50 police station.

“Based on the report, an FIR has been registered against the doctors. After verifying the facts, appropriate action will be taken as per law,” said Sub-Inspector Dharambir Singh of Sector 50 police station.

A case under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at Sector 50 police station.

20221106-221401