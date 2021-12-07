Gurugram Friday Namaz row: Conflict between Muslim groups now

Amid the ongoing row over offering Friday prayers on open places in Gurugram, a new conflict on a similar issue emerged between the Muslim groups on Tuesday.

Gurugram Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch have submitted their memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner against Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM). On Monday, the MRM following a meeting with the district administration decided that Friday prayers will be held at 18 places including six temporary spots.

The representatives of Gurugram Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch on Tuesday said they rejected Monday’s decision, claiming it to be a fraudulent attempt to stop Namaz in open spaces.

The representatives of these organisations alleged that they do not trust Muslim Rashtriya Manch or “a handful of Maulavis”.

“How can they decide to reduce the Namaz site from 37 (as agreed with district administration)? Who has given this right to very small, fringe and discredited group to represent hundreds of Maulavis and thousands of Muslim community members. This was an illegal meeting held secretly and suspiciously,” they submitted.

20211207-194522