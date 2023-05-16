Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect the Dwarka expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, said that the construction of Gurugram part of the Dwarka expressway is nearing completion.

He added that after the inauguration of the Gurugram part of the Dwarka expressway, the journey of the new sectors and the locals connected to the Dwarka expressway will be pleasant. The people of Gurugram will also get an alternate route to reach Delhi.

The construction of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km long Dwarka expressway is in the final stage.

“This will be the country’s first elevated urban expressway. The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four parts, in which 10.01-km area has been kept in two areas in the Delhi region and 18.9-km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas. The construction work in both the sections of Haryana region has been completed up to 99.25 per cent,” Singh said.

