INDIA

Gurugram: Gadkari to inspect Dwarka Expressway

NewsWire
0
1

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will inspect the Dwarka expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, said that the construction of Gurugram part of the Dwarka expressway is nearing completion.

He added that after the inauguration of the Gurugram part of the Dwarka expressway, the journey of the new sectors and the locals connected to the Dwarka expressway will be pleasant. The people of Gurugram will also get an alternate route to reach Delhi.

The construction of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km long Dwarka expressway is in the final stage.

“This will be the country’s first elevated urban expressway. The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four parts, in which 10.01-km area has been kept in two areas in the Delhi region and 18.9-km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas. The construction work in both the sections of Haryana region has been completed up to 99.25 per cent,” Singh said.

20230516-234802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 indoor games for families to have a fun filled weekend

    AAP in Goa raises voice against potholes on Atal Setu

    Only people with clean image to get sand mining tenders in...

    TN farmers await capture of 2 elephants by forest dept