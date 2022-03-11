Gurugram gets its first Apple Flagship Premium Reseller store

Apples Retail partner Unicorn Infosolutions (UNI) Pvt Ltd on Friday added another Apple Flagship Premium Reseller (APR) store to its portfolio after the company launched a new outlet at the CyberHub in Gurugram.

The store is located at a prime location in the city and covers a carpet area of 3,800 sq ft. Designed with an all-white facade with informative and interactive digital touchpoints, customers can get a personalised shopping experience from Unicorn specialists and learn more about monthly financing options and other trade-in programmes.

The launch comes around a month after the company opened an APR store in Ahmedabad.

“We are pleased to welcome Gurugram’s diverse community to our first flagship store in the city. Our customers will get to experience a wide range of Apple’s latest products and services and receive technical support from experts,” Baljinder Paul Singh, Director, Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, said in a press release.

To mark the store’s launch, the company is currently giving some exciting offers to all Apple enthusiasts. Customers visiting the store on the weekend can avail offers such as 13 per cent off on iPhone 13 with a one-year Unicare protection plan worth Rs 9,000, 10 per cent off on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, 10 per cent off on Macbook and 5 per cent off on Apple Watch.

Unicorn is the leading Apple Premium Reseller in India. Through its 33 retail Apple premium stores and 26 service centres across North and West India, UNI offers the complete range of Apple products, including Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and other accessories.

20220311-181423