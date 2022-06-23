Days after being allegedly manhandled by locals during a drive against illegal water connections here in Sheetla Colony Phase-2, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials have sought police protection for carrying out the disconnection drive.

On June 18, a GMDA team had gone to Sheetla Colony, opposite Gurugram’s Sector-5 to disconnect the illegal water connections, when they were allegedly manhandled by residents, and the team had to return without any action.

“The GMDA team was manhandled by a mob, and police force is required for the action… We have written to the police to maintain a law and order situation during the disconnection of the illegal water connection. Actions against an illegal water connection will be executed soon,” Abhinav Verma, GMDA Executive Engineer told IANS.

GMDA, in the letter to the police, said, “A number of illegal connections have been made by various persons from GMDA’s master water supply line on Palam Vihar (Sector-5 Rotary to Rezangla Chowk) and Sheetla Mata Mandir Road. Chief Executive Officer, GMDA has directed to disconnect all the illegal connections to reduce the Non-Revenue Water (NRW). During the disconnection of these illegal connections, there is a possibility of resistance to stop the work by the common public in general. So police force is required as to maintain law & order, and peaceful execution of work.”

The matter was first raised by the IANS on June 17, when it came to notice that the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of a locality allegedly continues to illegally extract water from the GMDA’s master pipeline, and is “disrupting the water supply” to Palam Vihar, Carterpuri and Dundahera through which the pipeline passes.

20220623-143202